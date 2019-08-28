(Omaha, NE) -- Everyone is safe after a grenade was found at a property in Omaha yesterday. Reports say a man was cleaning out a garage near 34th and King Streets when he found several suspicious devices and called police. Police say a grenade was found wedged in the engine of an abandoned tractor and the bomb squad had to remove it and safely detonate it. A second explosive device was found but it wasn't active.
(Waverly, NE) -- A man is accused of making suicidal threats while holding his ten-year-old son in Waverly. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Paris Street around five o'clock this morning where they found the man with his son. The sheriff's office says he was making suicidal threats and using his son as a shield when deputies would try to approach. An altercation ensued but the suspect was eventually taken into custody without injury.
(Omaha, NE) -- A new restaurant is coming to the Dundee Theater in Omaha. Film Streams announced on Sunday Lola's Café will move into the space formerly owned by Kitchen Table Central by the end of September. Lola's will serve espresso, wine, baked goods, salads, and sandwiches. Film Streams also announced it plans to open a new outdoor patio right before Lola's opens.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Some Husker merchandise shops in Lincoln are reporting they've seen an increase in sales since the hiring of head football coach Scott Frost. Best of Big Red says they've seen a 30 percent increase in sales since December of 2017 at their two locations. Best of Big Red also says any apparel that's worn by Frost is the first to be sold.