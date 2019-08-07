(Bellevue, NE) -- The demolition of the Paradise Lakes mobile home park in Bellevue is being delayed. Bellevue city officials say they had hoped to tear down the mobile home park this summer, but demolition will not likely start until winter. The city of Bellevue is paying to bulldoze the homes, but some homeowners have already hired private contractors to do the job.
(Papillion, NE) -- Papillion police are investigating after a group of teenagers were shot with an airsoft gun. Officials say the teens were at the First Street Plaza splash pad recently when someone fired at least 20 plastic airsoft pellets at the group. The victims suffered bruises, and the suspects fled in a newer dark silver or gray pickup truck.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender. Fifty-three-year-old Ernest Wheeler will spend one year and one day behind bars for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Authorities say Wheeler is required to register as a sex offender after an incident in 1996, but he failed to register in Nebraska when he moved to the state last year.
(Papillion, NE) -- The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is giving people a chance to get rid of unwanted firearms and fireworks. A Gun-Ammo-Fireworks Amnesty Day will take place Saturday, August 17th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Sheriff's Office's South Parking Lot Garage. Officials say people who drop off their unwanted items will not be asked any questions.