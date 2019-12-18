(Omaha, NE) -- A temporary deal is reached between the city of Omaha and a recycling provider. City officials say they have reached an agreement with Firstar Fiber to handle the city's recyclables. The deal runs through 2020 and will cost the city between one-point-seven-million and two-million-dollars. Firstar Fiber has been processing Omaha's recyclables for 13 years.
(Bellevue, NE) -- Bellevue's police chief is being allowed to retire to take a new job with the city. The Bellevue City Council voted last night to allow Police Chief Mark Elbert to retire at the end of the year and then become the city's community development director. Elbert was previously placed on administrative leave for about a year after the city's police union accused him of being dishonest and deceptive, but a review found the allegations had no merit. Elbert says city employees defamed and harassed him.
(North Platte, NE) -- Two people are under arrest after a pair of traffic stops led to drug busts. Twenty-six-year-old Erasmo Chavez of Renton, Washington, was arrested Monday on Interstate-80 near the Ogallala interchange after a state trooper found a large amount of marijuana in his vehicle. Fifty-seven-year-old Patricia Jolly of Pearl, Mississippi, was arrested about 40-minutes later on I-80 near Kearney after marijuana was found in her car. Authorities say the two traffic stops led to the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln police are investigating a series of car break-ins. Four break-ins were reported yesterday at Orangetheory Fitness in the 86-hundred-block of South 30th Street. Another car burglary was reported yesterday at Prairie Life on South 70th Street. Police are urging people not to leave valuables in their cars.