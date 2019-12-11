(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is speaking out against the impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Ricketts released a statement yesterday noting that the "sham articles of impeachment" have been unveiled at the cost of the public's priorities. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Ricketts also criticized House Democrats for wasting hours and millions of taxpayer dollars trying to remove the President. Democratic leaders unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump yesterday.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha City Council is discussing worker incentives. City officials are proposing paying a shift differential to city employees who work odd hours to clear the roads during the winter. Under the plan, workers would get an extra three-dollars-and-60-cents per hour for being on duty during late hours. City Council members will vote on the plan next week.
(Lexington, NE) -- A trial date is set for a woman accused of causing a deadly Dawson County crash. Twenty-year-old Angelique Kampmann will go to trial on February 11th, 2020, on charges including three counts of felony manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence. The crash took place in October 2018 at Highway 30 and Road 447 when Kampmann's car collided with another vehicle. Three passengers in Kampmann's car, 20-year-old Donald Anderson, 27-year-old Karli Michael and 18-year-old Ziera Nickerson, were killed and a fourth passenger was injured.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha National Cemetery will honor military veterans during the Holiday season. Volunteers will gather at the cemetery on Saturday for the annual Wreaths Across America event. A wreath will be placed on the grave of every fallen veteran. The ceremony takes place at the cemetery on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.