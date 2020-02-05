(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is calling on city leaders to take action on street maintenance. Stothert told City Council members yesterday that her 200-million-dollar bond proposal will fund street rehabilitation, reconstruction and resurfacing. The mayor says owners of a 100-thousand-dollar home could see a one-time property tax increase of 35-dollars to pay for the bond, if approved. The City Council plans to vote on whether or not to place the bond on the ballot at their next meeting.
(Ashland, NE) -- Dozens of people will be quarantined at a Nebraska National Guard site for possible coronavirus. Officials say that 70 people who recently returned from China will stay at Camp Ashland in Ashland, Nebraska, where they will be tested for possible exposure to the virus. The federal government is requiring anyone who returns to the U.S. from China's Wuhan province to be quarantined for 14 days.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Douglas County Commission is keeping the public comment portion of its regular meetings. Commissioner Mike Boyle brought up the issue at this week's meeting and noted that he wanted commissioners to be able to respond to citizens' remarks. Despite conversation about the possibility of getting rid of the citizen comment period of the meetings, commissioners took no action on the issue.
(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. Twenty-one-year-old Carmichael Elya was found unresponsive in his cell yesterday morning and was pronounced dead. Elya was serving a six-to-ten-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County. He had been incarcerated since March 2017.