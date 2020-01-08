(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha teacher is under arrest in connection with a child pornography investigation. Omaha police have booked Michael Reilly on nine charges including six child pornography counts. Reilly is on administrative leave from his job as a sixth-grade teacher at Westgate Elementary in the Westside School District. Officials say that the alleged crimes took place off school grounds, and Omaha police say they have no reason to believe that there are any victims at Westgate Elementary or in the Westside Community Schools.
(Plattsmouth, NE) -- Flood recovery efforts are continuing in Plattsmouth. Work will start next week to repair a major levee breach along the Platte River north of the city. The breach repairs will be completed by March 1st. The levee, which was damaged in last year's floods, protects Plattsmouth's water and wastewater treatment plant.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha police officer is reassigned following an incident where he flashed a light at a civilian. A web video showed the officer flashing a hand-held strobe light at a civilian at police headquarters. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer announced yesterday that the officer in question was reassigned pending the results of an internal investigation of his actions.
(Gretna, NE) -- A woman is injured following a workplace incident at a Sarpy County business. Emergency crews were called yesterday to Tradewell Pallet in Gretna. Officials say a 39-year-old woman was working at the business when she got caught and partially pulled into a pallet grinder. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and OSHA will investigate the incident.