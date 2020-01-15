(Omaha, NE) -- Parts of Nebraska are dealing with winter weather conditions. Portions of eastern and southeastern Nebraska, including the Omaha and Lincoln areas, received freezing drizzle overnight. Officials are warning of slick spots on untreated roadways and slippery sidewalks.
(Omaha, NE) -- Five people are under arrest after a chase in Omaha leads to a crash. The chase started yesterday when a police officer spotted a stolen car in the area of Storz Expressway and Florence Boulevard. The suspects were apprehended when their vehicle crashed near 29th and Cumming streets. Authorities say the suspects' car had been stolen during a robbery on January 12th.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln voters are getting set to take part in a special election. Ballots will be mailed next week for the 290-million-dollar Lincoln Public Schools bond issue. If the bond issue is approved, construction on a new high school near Northwest 48th and Holdrege would start in about three months. Ballots will be due to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office by February 11th at 5:00 p.m.
(Omaha, NE) -- Habitat for Humanity is receiving a financial boost from the city of Omaha. The Omaha City Council voted yesterday to approve a 269-thousand-dollar tax increment financing plan for Habitat for Humanity's plan to redevelop 12 properties starting this fall. The Habitat project is located Sahler and Pratt streets from 16th to 23rd streets.