(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's proposed 200-million-dollar bond is being considered by the City Council. The bond proposal calls for 75-million-dollars per year to be spent on road repairs. Stothert says if the bond is approved, the owner of a 100-thousand-dollar home would pay about 26-dollars a year in property taxes. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the bond next Tuesday.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Presidential candidates are continuing to make a final push for voters before next week's Iowa Caucuses. Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar met with voters last night at Barley's Bar in downtown Council Bluffs. The Minnesota senator's visit to Council Bluffs came just one day after Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang held a town hall at Abraham Lincoln High School.
(Omaha, NE) -- Two children are struck by a vehicle in Omaha. Police say the accident took place yesterday near Skinner Magnet Center at 33rd and Ames. One boy was taken to a hospital with an open leg fracture, and the other child was transported to a hospital as a precaution. Authorities say the boys did not use the overhead crosswalk near the intersection.
(Plattsmouth, NE) -- A Plattsmouth student athletic trainer is out of a job after providing alcohol to minors. Plattsmouth Public Schools officials say they ended the contract with the trainer after the district and law enforcement received a tip. Officials say the trainer was a contracted service provider and not an employee of Plattsmouth High School or the district. Police are investigating the incident.