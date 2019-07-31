(Harrison County, IA) -- A body is recovered from the Missouri River in Harrison County, Iowa. Emergency crews were called to the scene just west of 192nd Street and Cody Avenue yesterday evening on the report of an overturned tractor in the river. Authorities searched the river and recovered the body. The incident is under investigation.
(Douglas County, NE) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is keeping an eye on reckless motorcycle riders. Officials say deputies are cracking down on motorcyclists who are popping wheelies. The sheriff's office says motorcyclists who ride only on their back tires pose a risk to other drivers who may not see their headlights. Prosecutors say people convicted of willful reckless driving face up to 90 days in jail.
(Nebraska City, NE) -- A Missouri River bridge and highway damaged in the spring floods are set to reopen. Officials say the bridge and Highway Two between the Nebraska state line and Interstate-29 in Iowa will reopen on Friday. Crews have been finishing up emergency repairs including painting new marks on the roadway for traffic control.
(Bellevue, NE) -- A long-term highway construction project is nearing completion. Crews have been working on U.S. Highways 34 and 75 between Plattsmouth and Bellevue for nearly nine years. The 125-million-dollar project resulted in the construction of three new interchanges, expansion to four lanes of traffic, eight bridges and street realignments.