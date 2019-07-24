(Lincoln, NE) -- One person was killed in an overnight crash in Lincoln. Authorities say the car-versus-tree wreck happened on South 70th Street near CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Lincoln police say the victim was a male passenger, while a woman who was driving suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to KOLN-TV.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is spending decades in prison for a homicide that happened in a Walmart parking lot. Nineteen-year-old Marcus Wheeler was sentenced to between 77 and 115 years in prison for the second-degree murder of Kayviaun Nelson and a related weapons conviction. Nelson was fatally shot in her car in April of 2018 in the parking lot of the Walmart in Omaha on 99th Street; Wheeler had said during a trial that she was not the intended target. Wheeler must serve at least 41 years before he is eligible for parole.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is sending her 2020 budget proposal to the city council. Stothert says the budget, presented on Tuesday, maintains a low property tax rate and prioritizes public safety and street repair; city department spending will increase by two-point-two-percent, according to the mayor's office. The General Fund amount is about 420-million dollars, while the All Fund budget is one-point-one-billion. A public hearing on the budget is set for August 13th.
(Omaha, NE) -- A lawsuit is being filed to try to stop bonds from being sold for a new juvenile justice center in downtown Omaha. David Lanphier, a former Nebraska Supreme Court justice, filed paperwork on Monday, just days before the bond sale is scheduled to close. The Douglas County Board and Omaha City Council were scheduled to take final procedural votes for the Douglas County justice center yesterday, but the items were removed from their agendas, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Lanphier argues that the project will not be a joint-use between the city and county, as is required by law. The attorney for the Omaha-Douglas County Building Commission says delays caused by the suit could make the project more expensive.