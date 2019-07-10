(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol is revealing its enforcement results from the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 16 impaired drivers for DUI between July 3rd and July 7th. The increased holiday enforcement was made possible through a nearly 17-thousand-dollar grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office.
(Omaha, NE) -- Break-ins at two Omaha churches are not believed to be connected. Suspects broke into St. Barnabas Catholic Church on North 40th Street and the Tabernacle Faith Church on Fort Street on July 4th. Police are asking local churches to take extra precautions by locking entrances or installing security cameras.
(Lincoln, NE) -- An Omaha man is headed to prison for his role in a robbery in Lincoln. Thirty-seven-year-old Anwar Hunt was sentenced yesterday to 13-years-and-six-months in prison. Prosecutors say he and another suspect robbed a jewelry store in the 29-hundred-block of Pine Lake Road in March 2018 and took 25 Rolex watches. A second suspect, Joshua Dortch, is awaiting trial.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha area violin teacher is accused of sexually assaulting one of his students. Seventy-seven-year-old Michael Godfrey was arraigned yesterday on charges including sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors say Godfrey sexually assaulted a female student in August 2012. Godfrey will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on August 12th.