(Undated) -- Damage assessments are taking place in south-central Nebraska after flooding hit the area last week. The Red Cross says almost one-hundred homes were destroyed or were seriously damaged. The Red Cross also says two disaster assessment teams are preparing to work in Buffalo and Dawson counties. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is asking for continued documentation of the aftermath of the flooding, which will be included in any request made to FEMA as part of the continuing disaster declaration that was originally made by Governor Pete Ricketts in May.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A crop-dusting helicopter crash-landed east of Council Bluffs last night. One person was taken to CHI Creighton-Mercy Hospital with minor injuries after the incident in rural Pottawattamie County. The sheriff's office is investigating.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln says employee data protections are being offered after the theft of a laptop which had sensitive information. UNL says letters have been sent to about nine-hundred people, including current and former Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources employees, offering one year of identity theft protection. The theft reportedly happened when a consultant who helps manage IANR employee retirement benefits was on vacation in Rome, Italy.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha is growing larger by exactly four subdivisions. The World-Herald reports the City Council passed an annexation package from Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday by a five-to-one vote. Those subdivisions are the Stone Creek Plaza, The Willows, and two Ranch View Estates districts. The city will pay off about three-and-a-half-million dollars in Sanitary and Improvement District debt and spend about five-million for city services, according to the newspaper report.