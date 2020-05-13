(Lincoln, NE) -- The three congressional races in Nebraska are set for the general election. All three incumbents won yesterday's primary election. Republican incumbent Congressman Jeff Fortenberry will face Democrat Kate Bolz in the First District, incumbent Republican Adrian Smith will take on Democrat Mark Elworth in the Third District and Republican incumbent Congressman Don Bacon will try to defeat Democratic challenger Kara Eastman in a Second District rematch from 2018.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse is one step closer to winning a second term. Sasse defeated challenger Matt Innis in yesterday's Republican primary. Chris Janicek won yesterday's Democratic primary and will take on Sasse in the November general election.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska is continuing to increase. Through yesterday, there had been 86-hundred-92 cases and 103 deaths reported in Nebraska during the pandemic. Douglas County leads the state with 16-hundred-68 cases while Hall and Dakota counties have each reported more than 13-hundred cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Several COVID-19 cases are being reported at an Elkhorn care facility. Officials at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn announced yesterday that eight residents and four employees have tested positive for the virus. Residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus are being isolated, while infected employees are recovering at home.