(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19-related deaths is increasing in Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported seven deaths yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 132 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 10-thousand-846 coronavirus cases reported in Nebraska.
(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect in an Omaha homicide is booked into the Douglas County Jail. Forty-three-year-old James Fairbanks faces a charge of criminal homicide. He is accused of shooting and killing 64-year-old Mattieo Condoluci inside a home near North 43rd and Pinkney streets this past weekend. Investigators believe Fairbanks contacted media organizations this week to admit to killing Condoluci for being a convicted sex offender and to claim he also killed him for the way he looked at neighborhood children.
(Omaha, NE) -- The ORBT bus station project in Omaha reaches a construction milestone. The bus station at the Westroads along Dodge Street became the first stop to have its roof installed yesterday. Construction on bus stops along the ORBT rapid bus line is expected to be complete this fall.
(Fremont, NE) -- More than a dozen additional workers at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont test positive for COVID-19. Officials announced yesterday that 54 workers at the plant have contracted the coronavirus and one of them has died. Company officials say safety measures have been enacted at the plant, and other financial incentives have been implemented for employees.