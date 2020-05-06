(Omaha, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is continuing to increase. As of yesterday, there were 64-hundred-38 cases and 82 COVID-19 deaths reported across the state. Hall County has seen 12-hundred-84 cases, and Douglas County has reported one-thousand-49 coronavirus cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Two more COVID-19 cases are confirmed at one of Omaha's largest homeless shelters. Open Door Mission officials announced this week that one staff member and one guest tested positive for the virus. Four staff members and two shelter guests tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Governor Pete Ricketts is addressing why no inmates have been tested for the coronavirus at Nebraska prisons. Ricketts says there has been no need to test inmates because none have shown symptoms of the virus. Five correctional employees in Nebraska have tested positive for the coronavirus during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- Hundreds of Nebraska National Guard members are helping with COVID-19 response efforts across the state. Officials say 393 soldiers and airmen have helped with food packaging at Food Bank of Lincoln and Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha. In addition, Nebraska National Guard teams started supporting coronavirus testing sites in Omaha and Grand Island earlier this week.