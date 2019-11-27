(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska is dealing with winter weather. Winter storm watches and warnings were issued for most of the state as the Omaha area received between one and five inches of snow after the storm moved into the region yesterday. A large section of central and western Nebraska received more than 10 inches of frozen precipitation. Officials closed an 86-mile stretch of Interstate-80 between York and Kearney during the snowstorm.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A man is under arrest in connection with a Council Bluffs murder. Thirty-six-year-old Dubol Koat is facing a first-degree murder charge. Police say Koat was involved in the death of his roommate, 35-year-old William Josephtong Dut. Dut's body was found wrapped in a sheet in an alley near Ninth Street, between Second and Third avenues last month.
(Papillion, NE) -- Misdemeanor child abuse charges against a Papillion city councilman are being dropped. WOWT reports that the case stemmed from an alleged incident in September when a five-year-old boy who is sometimes under Jason Gaines' care was grabbed and had finger marks on his arms and sides. Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore says after reviewing additional evidence, they determined that they could not proceed with the charges.
(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities are identifying a pedestrian who was struck and killed on an Omaha street. Fifty-two-year-old Bilin Li was crossing the road near 147th Street and West Maple Road on Sunday when she was struck by a car. Li was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the deadly crash.