(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's police union is offering their own solution to the state's prison overcrowding situation. The Omaha Police Officers Association is calling on state officials to add more beds to prisons instead of approving sentencing reform proposals. Union officials say Nebraska has the second-lowest incarceration rate in the region, but the lowest number of prison beds per capita.
(Omaha, NE) -- The floodwaters are receding at NP Dodge Park in Omaha. For the first time in eight months, water levels are low enough for boaters to assess the damage at the NP Dodge Marina. Omaha Parks and Recreation officials say the river near the marina will need to be dredged, the boat slips will need to be cleaned and damage costs have yet to be determined.
(Valley, NE) -- A new athletic complex will be built near Valley. The Elkhorn Athletic Association and Elkhorn Soccer Club are planning a new state of the art sports complex along Highway 275. The complex will include baseball, softball, football and soccer fields as well as space for track and field events. The first phase of the complex will cost about 35-million-dollars without the need for tax dollars or government funding.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is moving ahead with the purchase of electric vehicles. City Council members voted yesterday to buy two Chevy Bolts and one Nissan Leaf for about 80-thousand-dollars. The cars will be used by the parking department's meter maids.