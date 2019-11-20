(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is delaying its case against the owner of the Yale Park Apartments. Attorneys for the city asked for the trial to be put on hold yesterday while they appeal a judge's decision to bar key evidence from the case. Douglas County Judge Matt Forsberg ruled on Monday that the warrant used by the city to inspect the apartments last year is invalid. The city evacuated 500 residents from the apartments last year after finding thousands of code violations, and owner Kay Anderson pleaded not guilty to more than 90 misdemeanor charges related to those violations.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha residents will be paying more money for vaping products. The Omaha City Council voted yesterday to add vaping products to the city's three-percent tobacco tax. City officials who supported taxing the vaping products believe therapy is no longer the main use for the products.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha firefighter accused of child abuse is freed from custody. Stephen Luethge was free yesterday after posting ten-thousand-dollars bond. Luethge was arrested after a two-month-old baby was removed from his home after being found with a broken arm and ribs. He will make his next court appearance on December 10th.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a bank robbery. A woman walked into the U.S. Bank near 132nd and West Maple yesterday afternoon and handed the teller a note demanding money. The woman fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident.