(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are taken into custody following a police chase in Omaha. The incident started last night when officers received reports of gunfire at Miller Park and near 24th and Kansas. Police began pursuing the suspects north of Carter Lake Park, and shots were fired at officers during the chase. The pursuit ended when the suspects were apprehended at a trailer park at 16th and Jaynes.
(Omaha, NE) -- A multi-million dollar grant for an Omaha road project is made official. The 17-million-dollar grant is part of 900-million-dollars in transportation grants announced yesterday by the Trump Administration. Money from the grant will used to upgrade 120th Street from Stonegate Drive to Roanoke Boulevard with new sidewalks. The road will also be converted into a four-lane divided highway, and construction will start next May.
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman who claimed to be a midwife will stand trial for the death of an infant she tried to deliver. Angela Hock will stand trial in July 2020 on a charge of negligent child abuse resulting in death. Prosecutors say Hock attempted to deliver a baby at a home near 48th and Spaulding streets in Omaha this past June, but called 9-1-1 following complications during the breech birth. The baby was delivered on the way to the hospital, but the newborn was unresponsive and later died.
(Omaha, NE) -- A bicyclist is seeking damages from the city of Omaha following a crash. Matt Hinrichs says he was bicycling on July 1st when he passed a pedestrian while coming into a curve, left the edge of the path and crashed. Hinrichs, who suffered a fractured neck, spent three days in the hospital and was left with a 43-thousand-dollar medical bill. He has filed a claim against the city for eleven-hundred dollars for his medical co-pay and bicycle repairs.