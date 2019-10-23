(Omaha, NE) -- Vaping products could be added to the city of Omaha's tobacco tax. The Omaha City Council debated the issue yesterday. The tobacco tax was approved seven years ago, but vaping products were not included among the taxable items because the city's attorney argued that the products were used to help smokers quit the habit. Vaping industry officials say adding their products to the tobacco tax would push customers to buying online or on the black market.
(Ralston, NE) -- A Ralston parking lot could soon be transformed into an apartment complex. Developers want to build an apartment complex on the site of the lot near South 77th and Park Drive as part of the Hinge Redevelopment Plan. Critics say the apartment complex could make parking in downtown Ralston more difficult.
(Sarpy County, NE) -- Omaha police and the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office are cracking down on people with domestic violence warrants. Deputies went to homes yesterday morning in an attempt to serve 40 outstanding warrants and took at least seven people into custody. The warrant sweep was carried out as a part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
(Honey Creek, IA) -- Improvements are coming to a portion of Interstate-29. The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning to raise the interstate near the Honey Creek exit up nearly two feet and bring the highway's lowest point to the same elevation as I-680. Officials say the three-million-dollar project will make the interstate less prone to future flooding. The project is expected to be completed by December 1st.