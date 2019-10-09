(Lincoln, NE) -- A suspect is dead after a crash and shooting in Lincoln. Authorities say a disgruntled customer caused a disturbance inside a Chick-fil-A at 27th and Pine Lake Road yesterday afternoon and was escorted outside. The man then drove his truck backward into the business. A Burlington Northern Santa Fe Senior Special Agent shot and killed the man after the suspect made threatening statements and was spotted with a weapon.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man is headed to prison for traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual relationships. Sixty-nine-year-old Richard John Massey was sentenced yesterday to 40 months in prison. The investigation started last November after a 17-year-old Omaha girl disclosed her relationship with Massey, who was arrested at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport after arriving on a flight from Mexico. Prosecutors say a search of Massey's email and social media accounts revealed several relationships with females in other countries.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is convicted on felony gun charges. Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Baker pleaded no contest in Sarpy County District Court yesterday morning and will be sentenced in December. Prosecutors say Baker shot at his wife from another car on Fort Crook Road in Bellevue, but she was not injured in the incident.
(Sarpy County, NE) -- Sarpy County law enforcement is stepping up its traffic enforcement along a highway. The "Sarpy County Traffic Safety Task Force" cracked down on speeding drivers, red-light runners and distracted drivers yesterday on Highway 370. Nearly four dozen citations were issued to drivers on Highway 370 as of 4:00 yesterday afternoon.