(Omaha, NE) -- Winter conditions are impacting much of the state. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1:00 tomorrow morning for the Omaha and Lincoln areas. Snowfall amounts are expected to range from one to two inches, but some areas could see up to three inches of frozen precipitation. Residents are being urged to drive with caution due to potentially hazardous road conditions.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is considering renewing a partnership between the police department and pawn shops. The "Leads Online" program began in 2016 as an effort to return stolen property to its rightful owners. Under the program, pawnshop owners can photograph items, scan a customer's license and send a report to police investigators. The program has resulted in more than one-million-dollars in stolen property being returned to its owners over the past three years.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Public School District is adding two options for dealing with winter weather. The district has added an early release and a late start to its winter weather scheduling options. Under the early release, schools will dismiss two hours earlier than normal, while the late start option allows for classes to start two hours later and dismiss at the usual time.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Police are identifying a man whose body was found in Council Bluffs. Thirty-five-year-old Willam Josehtong Dut [[jos-ah-tong dutt]] was found dead and wrapped in a sheet near Ninth Street and Second Avenue on Monday. The cause of his death is under investigation.