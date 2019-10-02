(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha city officials are waiting for guidance before taking action on a possible vaping ordinance. City Council President Chris Jerram tells WOWT that he wants clarification from the state on existing laws before local action is taken. Jerram is proposing removing an exemption on vaping in the city's tobacco tax. If the exemption is lifted, vaping products sold at Omaha businesses would be subject to the three-percent tax.
(Fremont County, IA) -- Water levels are rising on the Missouri River. A flood warning was issued in Fremont County, Iowa, where the level was at more than 21-point-three-feet as of yesterday afternoon. Fremont County Emergency Management officials expect water levels to rise for the rest of the week, but levels are not expected to be as high as originally predicted. Road closures are also expected to take place this week along the Missouri and Nishnabotna [[nish-na-bott-na]] rivers.
(Bellevue, NE) -- Five people are under arrest in connection with alleged cockfighting in Sarpy County. The Nebraska Humane Society says animal control officers seized 114 roosters, 49 hens and chicks from a home near 15th Street and Childs Road last month. The suspects face cockfighting charges, and the birds are being cared for by the Nebraska Humane Society.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is dealing with storm water runoff. The city's Clean Solutions for Omaha project was created to address the issue. City officials say dozens of storm water projects have been completed including the seven-point-six-million-dollar lagoon expansion at Fontenelle Park, which will help reduce storm water overflows into the Missouri River.