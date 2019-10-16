(Bellevue, NE) -- The city of Bellevue could soon allow the removal of elected officials without a recall. Under the proposed changes, anyone who believes the mayor or a city council member violated a misconduct policy could file a complaint with the city clerk. The city administrator would then determine if the elected official receives a warning, if the issue requires a hearing or if the council should vote to remove the official from office. A second reading on the proposal will take place November 5th.
(Bellevue, NE) -- Financial details are revealed in a project to protect Offutt Air Force Base from flooding. The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District has collected 25 million dollars needed to start a project to raise two levees between two and three feet. The total project cost is about 35-million-dollars, and construction should be completed by 2021. Offutt Air Force Base suffered an estimated one-billion-dollars in damage when the Missouri River flooded this past March.
(La Vista, NE) -- A La Vista woman is dead following a crash in Iowa. Officials say 21-year-old Dylin Roxane Rae Sears lost control of her car on Interstate-80 near Walnut, Iowa, yesterday afternoon and rolled across a median into oncoming traffic. Sears died from her injuries after being ejected from the car.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man is rescued from a Lincoln sewer. Emergency crews were called to the area of Antelope Valley and N Street shortly before 6:00 yesterday evening after a man in his 20s was found stuck in a sewer. The man was pulled from the sewer and taken to a hospital. Officials say the man claimed that he had been trapped in the sewer for a few hours.