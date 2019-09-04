(Omaha, NE) -- A group of Nebraska utility workers is still taking part in hurricane relief efforts in Florida. The Omaha Public Power District crews have been released by the Orlando Utilities Commission, but they will move to New Smyrna Beach, Florida, to participate in mutual aid efforts. The crews from Nebraska were moved from Orlando because Hurricane Dorian changed course.
(Omaha, NE) -- Ongoing trade fights could cost Nebraska farmers nearly one billion dollars in lost revenue. The Nebraska Farm Bureau says farmers are complaining about retaliatory tariffs placed on U.S. exports in response to trade decisions by the Trump administration. The Omaha World-Herald reports that soybean farmers in Nebraska could lose 589-million-dollars this year, while corn growers could lose 251-million-dollars in revenue.
(Bellevue, NE) -- The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for car burglars. Authorities have released video of a suspect recently breaking into a vehicle near 25th and Fairview, south of Bellevue. Investigators say the suspect and an accomplice broke into several vehicles and stole personal items including a firearm.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Transportation is considering adding a bus route between the Omaha and Lincoln areas. NDOT officials are working with Metro Transit and other agencies to determine bus stops and who would operate the buses. A public meeting on the plan will take place today at 5:00 p.m. at the Greenwood Fire Hall on Broad Street in Greenwood.