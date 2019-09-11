(Omaha, NE) -- A child has been struck by a Metro bus in Omaha. Authorities say a nine-year-old boy was riding a scooter when he was struck yesterday evening near Pinkney and Florence Boulevard. The child was taken to a hospital, and the incident is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man is convicted in the murder of an Omaha woman. A Douglas County jury found 40-year-old Jeremiah Connelly guilty yesterday, and Connelly faces life in prison for the death of 22-year-old Jeanna Wilcoxen. Prosecutors say Connelly followed Wilcoxen to a park in September 2018, forced her into his van, sexually assaulted her, strangled her and dumped her body in Fremont. Authorities say Connelly was mad that Wilcoxen had canceled a previous meeting with him.
(Grand Island, NE) -- Two people are found dead at a Grand Island motel. The bodies of a 38-year-old Grand Island man and a 37-year-old Shelton woman were found Monday afternoon at the Red Coach Inn in the three-thousand block of South Locust Street. A third person in the room was taken to a hospital for treatment, and authorities say he showed signs of drug intoxication. Grand Island police are investigating the two deaths as suspicious in nature.
(Omaha, NE) -- A beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center is on display in Omaha. The beam can be seen at Memorial Park today through sunset. Officials say the beam honors the American citizens who lost their lives in the September 11th, 2001, terror attacks.