(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska officials are responding to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement of a formal House impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Second District Republican Congressman Don Bacon accused House Democrats of letting their personal hate for the President and hyper-partisanship cloud their judgment. Republican U.S. Senator Ben Sasse [[sass]] noted that he is glad the President agreed with requests to turn over an unredacted transcript of a call with Ukraine's leader. Third District Republican Congressman Adrian Smith has called on Congress to gather all of the facts before taking action.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Police Department's newest precinct is open for business. A grand opening took place yesterday for the new west precinct near 209th Street in the Elkhorn area. The eight-million-dollar precinct will accommodate more than 100 police officers and will serve the western part of the city.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha City Council is changing the city's snow removal rules. Council members have approved a plan to call on Public Works and the Chamber of Commerce to seek small business owners who want to bid on snow removal. Under an ordinance, homeowners who don't clear their sidewalks within 24-hours after the end of a snowstorm could face a bill after a city contractor clears it for them.
(Omaha, NE) -- A teenage swim instructor is under arrest. Millard Public Schools say that a 16-year-old instructor has been accused of inappropriately touching a child during this summer's program at Millard South's pool. The alleged victim's parents reported the incident to the swim program director at the end of the summer, and the suspect has been arrested and charged.