(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha city councilman who pleaded guilty to not paying his taxes is vowing to stay in office. City Councilman Vinny Palermo told WOWT yesterday that he will not resign. Palermo pleaded guilty on Monday to willful failure to file income taxes in 2012, 2013 and 2014. He will be sentenced in December.
(Mills County, IA) -- Residents in Mills County, Iowa, are bracing for another round of flooding. The Missouri River is expected to keep rising until it crests tomorrow at 29-point-four feet. Mills County issued a flood alert on Monday and called for residents living west of Interstate-29 and south of Lambert Avenue to consider evacuating.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln's new mayor is revealing her priorities for the city. Mayor Leirion [[ larry-un ]] Gaylor Baird delivered her first State of the City speech yesterday at a Leadership Lincoln Breakfast. Gaylor Baird mentioned the city's low crime rate as well as several initiatives that focus on areas including economic development, diversity, and environmental awareness.
(Omaha, NE) -- A key official at the Greater Omaha Chamber is stepping down. The chamber announced yesterday that senior vice president of economic development Dee Baird is leaving the organization. Baird, who came to Omaha more than a year ago, played a vital role in helping recruit new companies to the area.