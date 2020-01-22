(Omaha, NE) -- A winter storm is impacting Nebraska. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the state including the Omaha and Lincoln areas until today at noon. One to three inches of snow and a light glaze of ice are possible. Officials are warning that slick road conditions could impact this morning's commute.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha woman is sentenced in connection with the death of her great-granddaughter. A Douglas County judge has sentenced Sandra Laravie to two-years of probation. Laravie pleaded guilty to attempted negligent child abuse resulting in death. Prosecutors say Laravie left her four-month-old great-granddaughter alone in a bathtub at her home in August 2018, and the child drowned.
(Omaha, NE) -- A bill in the Nebraska Legislature could help the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The measure would allow the state to match up to 300-million-dollars in funding for projects that have a multi-billion dollar impact such as the medical center's two-point-six-billion-dollar NEXT project. State funding for the projects would also be provided if most of the money for construction is secured from private and federal sources.
(Omaha, NE) -- Changes are being planned for an Omaha road. Plans call for the installation of four roundabouts, new sidewalks and curb ramps along Crown Point Avenue, between 72nd and Blair High Road. Officials say the roundabouts will help slow down traffic along the road. Construction on the project is expected to begin later this year.