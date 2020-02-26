(Omaha, NE) -- Another American who tested positive for coronavirus is heading to Nebraska for treatment. The University of Nebraska Medical Center announced yesterday that the patient was a passenger on the Diamond Passenger cruise ship and will undergo quarantine for coronavirus in Omaha. Officials say the new patient is the spouse of one of the cruise ship passengers who arrived in Omaha for quarantine on February 17th.
(Omaha, NE) -- The head of a parent-teacher organization at an Omaha school is facing theft by deception charges. Forty-one-year-old Bradley Whitmore was arrested Monday. He is accused of embezzling nearly six-thousand-dollars from Florence Elementary's PTO over a seven-month period by using the organization's debit card to make cash withdrawals.
(Omaha, NE) -- The National Weather Service is making changes to flood stage designations along the Missouri River in the Omaha area. Starting on April 2nd, minor flood stage of the Missouri River in Omaha and Council Bluffs will be reduced from the current 29 feet to 27 feet. In addition, the action stage will be lowered from 25 feet to 21 feet. Officials say the changes will help improve public awareness of lowland flooding.
(Weeping Water, NE) -- A Weeping Water man who was convicted of helping his online girlfriend kill herself will go to jail. Authorities say Matthew Stubbendieck has requested that he be removed from probation and instead, complete his sentence in jail. Stubbendieck was convicted of assisted suicide two years ago after prosecutors say he did nothing to prevent Alicia Wilemon-Sullivan from taking her own life. He is expected to serve about 85 days behind bars.