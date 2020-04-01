(Buffalo County, NE) -- A fourth person in Nebraska is dead after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. The Two Rivers Public Health Department announced yesterday that a Buffalo County man in his 90s died from COVID-19. As of last night, there were 177 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
(Douglas County, NE) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is continuing to grow in Douglas County. The Douglas County Health Department reported eight new cases yesterday, bringing the county's total to 87. Douglas County has seen the most COVID-19 cases in the state. Washington County has reported 19 coronavirus cases and Sarpy County has confirmed 14.
(Saunders County, NE) -- Officials are confirming that a Saunders County Department of Corrections employee has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Three Rivers Public Health Department is investigating the case with the Saunders County Sheriffs' Department. The employee who tested positive is a Douglas County resident who is in self-isolation.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is urging shoppers to practice social distancing and spend less time in stores. Stothert says staying home means lives saved, and she is asking store managers to prevent crowds of people in their businesses. WOWT reports that stores in Omaha including Costco and Trader Joe's are operating a one customer out, one customer in rule in an effort to limit crowds.