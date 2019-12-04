(Lincoln, NE) -- Inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln are showing concern over conditions at the prison. Officials say 780 inmates, or more than half the prison's population, recently signed a petition outlining conditions at the penitentiary. Nebraska Ombudsman's Office officials say the prisoners have described what they argue are unfair conditions while the facility has been in modified operations because of staffing issues. Workers at the prison were switched from eight-hour to 12-hour days on October 28th.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man is under arrest in connection with a series of robberies in the Omaha area. Thirty-two-year-old Spencer Scott has been arrested for seven armed robberies that took place between mid-October and early this month. During one incident in mid-November, the suspect allegedly held-up Sgt. Peffer's Cafe on Saddle Creek Road and forced an employee into a freezer.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska Medicine is addressing a recent data breach. Hospital officials released a statement yesterday noting that the breach was discovered in October during an audit of the medical record system. The audit revealed that an employee accessed records outside of their job responsibility sometime between July 11th and October 1st and that worker was immediately fired. The hospital says letters have been sent to patients whose medical and personal information was accessed, and free credit monitoring is being offered for a year.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln hospital is debuting its new pediatric emergency department. A ribbon-cutting took place yesterday for CHI Health St. Elizabeth's "Pediatric Place." The one-million-dollar project features an eight-bed emergency room designed for children. Pediatric Place officially opens next week.