(Omaha, NE) -- Test results for 13 people under quarantine in Omaha, Nebraska, for coronavirus are complete. Officials announced yesterday that the test results will be sent to a federal laboratory for confirmation. The 13 U.S. citizens previously either tested positive or had been exposed to coronavirus. The patients, who were among more than 300 Americans evacuated this past weekend from a cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan, were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center Campus on Monday after their flight landed in Omaha.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska's corrections department director is calling on lawmakers to consider building a new prison. Corrections Director Scott Frakes unveiled a plan yesterday to issue a request for information to identify options for the "construction, maintenance and creation of new prison capacity." Frakes says the request for information is a first step for several options including a public-private partnership in building a new facility. Nebraska's prisons are dealing with inmate capacity and under-staffing issues.
(Valley, NE) -- Officials are continuing to monitor the Platte River under the Highway 64 bridge near Valley. Crews are monitoring the flow of the river because ice jams have increased the risk for flooding over the past several days. As of yesterday, water levels on the Platte River were about two feet higher than normal, but the ice is not as thick as it was last year.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police are investigating a burglary at a north Omaha church. Officials say a man walked into Trinity Lutheran Church in the 63-hundred-block of North 30th Street and stole electronics as well as donation items meant for a college scholarship fund for former inmates. Church officials say they posted pictures and videos of the burglary on social media Friday evening, and the post has been shared more than three-thousand times.