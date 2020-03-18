(Bellevue, NE) -- A doctor who worked at Bellevue Medical Center this past weekend is presumptive positive for the coronavirus. Nebraska Medicine officials believe the doctor became infected after traveling to Florida. Staff and nine patients who came into contact with the doctor have been notified. As of yesterday, there had been 24 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect is taken into custody after a shooting at an Omaha grocery store. Police say a man in his 20s allegedly opened fire at cars yesterday evening in the pharmacy drive-through at the Hy-Vee near 180th and Q streets. The suspect then walked into the store and opened fire before he was subdued by an off-duty officer and a customer. The suspect and a woman who was fleeing from the store were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
(Papillion, NE) -- The Papillion Police Department is taking precautions against the coronavirus. Department officials announced yesterday that police officers will be wearing glasses, gloves and masks for protection. In addition, officers may ask to speak to residents at a doorway or outside in an effort to mitigate possible exposure.
(Omaha, NE) -- The coronavirus pandemic is impacting an upcoming job fair in Omaha. Nebraska Job Fairs says that its April 1st event at the Comfort Inn & Suites at 7007 Grover Street will be a drive-through job fair. The fair will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., and attendees will receive a bag containing applications and other information in a designated area in the hotel parking lot.