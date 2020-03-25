(Omaha, NE) -- New coronavirus cases are being reported in Nebraska. Four new cases were confirmed yesterday, bringing Nebraska's total to 66. Two of the cases involved residents at an assisted living facility in Blair. The other cases were reported in Lancaster and Saunders counties.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska's first drive-through coronavirus clinic is open in Lincoln. The screening clinic in the parking lot of Bryan Health's LifePoint Urgent Care Center opened yesterday afternoon. Officials say the clinic can accommodate about 12 to 15 patients per hour. The clinic tested more than 50 patients yesterday.
(Omaha, NE) -- One of the Omaha area's largest retailers is closing to the public due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Nebraska Furniture Mart announced yesterday that it will close its four showrooms at its Omaha location starting Friday at 7:00 p.m. The retailer announced that customers can still order online and over the phone.
(Omaha, NE) -- A teen who was shot in Omaha earlier this month is dead. Sixteen-year-old Daheem Conley died last Wednesday after being shot near 37th and Ellison on March 12th. Two people were arrested in the case. Seventeen-year-old Demetrius Dagosta is now charged with second-degree murder, and charges could also be upgraded against 17-year-old Jaydin Smith.