(Omaha, NE) -- An American being quarantined in Omaha for the novel coronavirus is moved to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. The man was moved on Monday night due to the effect of the virus and other medical conditions. The patient is one of 15 travelers who came to Omaha last month after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan.
(Saline County, NE) -- The trial for a murder suspect is being delayed. Bailey Boswell had been scheduled to stand trial on March 16th, but the trial has been delayed due to the court having a family medical emergency. Boswell is charged with first-degree murder and improper disposal of human remains in the November 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. Another suspect, Aubrey Trail, was convicted last year of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and his death penalty hearing will take place in June.
(Omaha, NE) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. Fifty-year-old Thomas Boatright is accused of having three children engage in sexual conduct with the purpose of making pornography between August 2019 and last month. Boatright worked with a program that connects international students with U.S. host families.
(Omaha, NE) -- A teenager will be charged in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Omaha. Omaha police say the 14-year-old girl was driving a pickup truck that collided with a motorcycle at 156th and Q on Saturday night. Twenty-nine-year-old motorcyclist Dillon Flesner died and a passenger was injured in the crash. The 14-year-old, who did not have a driving permit or license, will be charged as a juvenile with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.