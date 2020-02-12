(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha residents will vote on Mayor Jean Stothert's proposed 200-million-dollar bond to improve roads. The Omaha City Council voted yesterday to place the measure on the May ballot. The bond will raise 40-million-dollars per year over a half-decade. City officials say the owner of a 100-thousand-dollar home will pay about 26-dollars extra in property taxes per year if the bond is approved.
(Omaha, NE) -- A student is found with a BB gun at an Omaha school. Omaha Public Schools says a staff member at Fontenelle Elementary received a report yesterday that a student may have had a weapon on campus. School officials discovered that the student had a BB gun. No injuries were reported, and parents were notified about the incident.
(Omaha, NE) -- One person is dead following a crash in west Omaha. Police say a car was northbound on the Interstate-680 off-ramp near 108th Avenue and West Dodge Road about 11:20 yesterday morning when it left the roadway, crossed West Dodge and rolled into a ditch. The driver died, and investigators say a medical condition could have been a factor in the crash.
(Bennington, NE) -- Voters in the Bennington Public School District are being asked to approve a bond issue. The 72-million-dollar bond will fund the construction of a new elementary school, middle school and the land for another high school. Bennington voters should receive the ballots next week, and the ballots must be returned by March 10th at 5:00 p.m.