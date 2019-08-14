(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha City Council is weighing its options in choosing a new trash pickup provider. Council members held a public hearing at city hall yesterday to listen to residents' opinions about the two bidders, FCC Environmental and West Central Sanitation. Earlier this summer, the council rejected Mayor Jean Stothert's recommendation that FCC Environmental be awarded the contract. Omaha's current trash contract with Waste Management is ending in the coming year, and a city council vote on a new contract will take place August 20th.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse is calling on the federal government to continue its sex trafficking investigation following the death of financier Jeffrey Epstein. WOWT reports that Sasse sent a second letter yesterday to U.S. Attorney General William Barr that urges the Department of Justice to go after Epstein's "fellow rapists and exploiters" as a way to get justice for the victims of Epstein's alleged international sex trafficking ring. Epstein died by suicide in his New York City jail cell earlier this month.
(Sarpy County, NE) -- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Sarpy County. The crash involving four cars and a motorcycle took place yesterday afternoon at Highways 34 and 75. The driver of the motorcycle died, and two children were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The cause of the deadly crash is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- A new school is opening its doors in an Omaha neighborhood. Gifford Park Elementary at 717 North 32nd Street is the Gifford Park neighborhood's first elementary school in 20 years. The school, which opens today, serves students in pre-k through sixth grade.