(Douglas County, NE) -- Nebraska officials are confirming the state's fourth and fifth coronavirus cases. Officials say one case involves a woman in her 40s who traveled to California and Nevada. The woman is currently recovering at home. The other case involves a resident of northeastern Nebraska who will be transferred to the Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
(Omaha, NE) -- The University of Nebraska Omaha is considering closing its campus due to concerns over the coronavirus. University officials say one option is to allow students to complete their classes online. University and public health officials are working to keep classes in session. Nearly 15-thousand students currently are enrolled at the university.
(Omaha, NE) -- Voters in the Bennington Public School District are giving their approval to a school bond issue. The 72-million-dollar bond issue was approved in yesterday's mail-in election by a 58-to-42-percent margin. Plans call for the construction of new elementary and middle schools as well as renovations for the high school, district offices and athletic facilities.
(Stanton County, NE) -- A former Pilger, Nebraska, official is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in community funds. Fifty-seven-year-old Kimberly Neiman waived her right to a preliminary hearing during an appearance yesterday in Stanton County Court. Prosecutors say the former Pilger village clerk stole more than 700-thousand-dollars in community funds. Neiman previously was honored for her efforts to help rebuild Pilger after twin tornadoes struck the town in 2014.