(Yankton, SD) -- Releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota will be decreasing and changes to releases are expected to become more frequent.
Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday that releases from the dam would be decreased to 35,000 cubic feet per second Tuesday. Releases were running at 38,000 cfs and plans had called to reach as high as 41,000 cfs, but the Corps says downstream runoff joining the river below the dam has caused increased river levels.
John Remus, chief of the Corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says releases will fluctuate frequently over the next several weeks as the agency tries to ensure flood control storage in upstream reservoirs. The Corps will release its updated monthly Missouri River upper basin runoff forecast Thursday.