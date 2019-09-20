(Shenandoah) -- A photographic war memorial that honors our country’s military fallen from The War on Terror is on display at The Depot Restaurant in Shenandoah.
The Remembering Our Fallen traveling memorial can be seen at The Depot through Sunday morning. The display was founded by Bill and Evonne Williams of Omaha in the fall of 2010. In a 2018 interview with KMA News, Bill Williams said he and his wife created Remembering Our Fallen with the eternal hope to honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
"Back in 2010, the Omaha World-Herald did a story about a father who lost his son in Iraq and was concerned that he would be forgotten," Williams said. "My wife, Evonne, and I read the story and came up with the idea to create the exhibits of the pictures of the fallen. We didn't want them to sit in a museum somewhere. We wanted them to travel from town to town."
"Our first exhibit was the Nebraska one and it's been booked every week since January of 2011," he added. "After that we created the Iowa exhibit. It's been traveling the state since May of 2011."
The Depot Restaurant is located at 101 North Railroad Street in Shenandoah. The memorial will be open for viewing during Saturday night's Rock For Vets concert at the restaurant.