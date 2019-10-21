(Shenandoah) -- KMA listeners can "meet the candidates" in a special live event tonight.
As part of our continuing coverage of Super Vote I--the November general elections, Candidates for the Shenandoah School Board will face off in a special forum tonight on KMA AM 960 from 6:05-to-7 p.m. Four candidates are running for two spots on the board: registered candidates Darrin Bouray, Jeff Hiser and Steven Martin, and write-in candidate Dr. Timothy Smith. Smith was appointed to fill the vacancy left by incumbent Kip Anderson's resignation earlier this month.
Another special program on KMA News concerns the $14.7 million bond issue on the Shenandoah School District's ballot November 5th. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and Jesse Van Essen, a member of the Invest to Grow Success Committee campaigning for the bond issue's passage, will discuss the referendum Wednesday morning at 9:35 on KMA AM and FM.
In addition, KMA will also carry Thursday night's Clarinda School Board candidates' forum at the Clarinda Middle School on AM 960 at 7 p.m.