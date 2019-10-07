(Shenandoah) -- A reminder: crews will begin emptying out Shenandoah's water tower Monday morning.
In a previous interview, Water Superintendent Tim Martin told KMA News it's the first time the city has flushed the tower since around 2012.
"We will take the water tower out of service," said Martin. "We will have a company come in and they will flush the tower of any sediment that might be in the bowl and inspect the paint. Once that's done, we will fill the tower and put extra chlorine in it for disinfection."
Martin says once the chlorine has been given a chance to work inside the tower, officials will test the water inside to ensure its safety.
"We will pull two chlorine and bacteria samples within 24 hours, and take them to a lab for bacteria testing," said Martin. "The tests take a minimum of 18 hours. Once both tests pass, we will open back up the valve to let the tower be back in service again."
During the process, Martin says city water will remain safe for consumption. He says the city will use pumps to move water directly from the city's water treatment plant into the water system.
"We will have two hydrants at two locations in town, that will act as blow-off valves," said Martin. "When the pressure reaches a certain PSI, it has to go somewhere, so they will blow off a little water from time-to-time when demand is low."
Anyone with questions can contact the Shenandoah Water Department at (712) 246-3372.