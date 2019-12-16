(Sidney) -- Sidney residents go to the polls Tuesday to fill a vacancy on the city council.
Polls are open at Sidney's United Faith Church from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a special election. Three candidates are running for an open spot not filled during last month's general elections: Kenneth Brown, Laura Crawford, and Rosemary A. Gordon. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen recently told KMA News the opening was one of three created by resignations of council members this past fall.
"Sidney had a person that resigned on September 23rd," said Owen. "They were going to appoint for that position. On September 24th, another council member resigned. Still, the plan was to appoint. Then, on October 10th, they had another councilman resign--which, of course, took them below a quorum. According to Iowa Code, once they're below a quorum, an auditor has to call for a special election."
Though two positions were filled in the elections, Owen says city officials were unable to appoint a temporary council member.
"Two of those positions were filled with that election," he said. "But, the original vacancy that they didn't have a chance to appoint someone to has run out of time for them to publish. Of course, when they went below a quorum, it automatically forced me to call for a special election."
Funding for the special election will come from the city's coffers.