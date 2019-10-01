(Hamburg) -- Fremont County officials are once again casting a nervous eye on river levels as heavy rainfall is expected the next few days.
Late Tuesday morning, Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius met with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials regarding the status of levees repaired following this past spring's flooding--including L-575 near Hamburg. Crecelius tells KMA News the corps reassured him the breach repairs will withstand rising river levels from the anticipated precipitation.
"They're confident that the repairs will hold," said Crecelius, "but they do have surveillance out there to keep an eye on them, in case there's a failure like they did before, and if they see an issue, they will work quickly with the contractors to get them repair so that nothing happens."
Crecelius says the most recent National Weather Service forecasts indicate the Missouri River will crest at 22.6 feet at Nebraska City on Friday before falling. Additionally, the Nishnabotna River above Hamburg could rise to 26 feet by Wednesday evening--roughly eight feet above flood stage. However, he says Hamburg and other parts of the county should be fine IF the levees hold. However, both the weather service and the Iowa Department of Transportation are expressing concerns about additional flooding on Highway 2 and Interstate 29 in the county. Both were closed because of floodwaters in March and May.
"Part of the problem over around there is the amount of rain we've had in the last week because of internal drainage," he said. "We can't drain anything out because the water's too high. So, the water's stuck right there. That's the biggest problem we have right now--no drainage for any rainfall that's right on top of us."
Crecelius advises residents to be vigilant with this latest flooding threat.
"Pay attention to the river levels, water levels, wherever you are," said Crecelius, "because we can't guarantee anything right now, because we don't have the amount of protection out there that we've had before."
Several secondary roads in Fremont County remain closed because of the previous rounds of flooding.