(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is lauding the House Financial Services Committee for unanimously passing the Strategy and Investment in Rural Housing Preservation Act.
"The act will permanently authorize and provide $1 billion in funding for USDA programs," Axne told KMA News Wednesday morning, "which will make sure there is a long term preservation of rural housing options that are provided by USDA loans out into our rural areas."
Axne, a co-sponsor of the bill, tells KMA News the measure will directly impact rural Iowans who are currently struggling to find affordable rental housing options.
"We often times hear about skyrocketing rent in our cities, but the housing crisis has been impacting our rural communities just as hard," Axne said. "Sometimes housing options are simply unaffordable for many Iowans in our rural communities. This legislation will help protect those Iowans who are benefiting from this USDA program for the long term."
The West Des Moines Democrat adds she signed on to the bill because she's witnessed firsthand how the rural housing issue is impacting parts of the third congressional district.
"I'm committed to our rural communities and I'm committed to those who are more vulnerable in our populations to be able to live a good life," Axne said. "It's so important that we address this issue because our rural communities, in many cases, are being forgotten by our elected officials out here."
Congresswoman Axne made her comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday.