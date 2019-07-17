(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among those voting in favor of a resolution that condemns recent controversial tweets from President Donald Trump.
The U.S. House passed the resolution Tuesday largely along party lines, a 240-to-187 vote, with four Republicans also voting in favor of the measure. The vote came after President Trump tweeted Sunday morning about four U.S. congresswomen, calling on them to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."
Axne called the president's tweets "racist" in a live Wednesday morning interview with KMA News.
"In no way shape or form should the president of the United States be putting down members of congress," Axne said. "By making that statement, which is a racist statement to women of color, it's unacceptable that our president would be doing this at this point."
Axne hopes the symbolic resolution will "send a message to the president."
"This type of language is unacceptable," she said. "We expect better out of the office of the presidency, no matter who sits there. We all need to work together. We cannot solve the divisiveness in our country by name calling and by being negative in social media."
Axne also believes the matter is serving as a distraction from other issues impacting Iowans and others throughout the country.
"I mean look at what we are talking about right now," Axne said. "We are talking about the president's tweets as opposed to how we are going to fix the issues in our Ag economy and how we are going to lower the costs of prescription drugs. These things keep getting pushed aside because of these types of interactions between the president and other members of congress."
The House approved resolution now heads to the GOP-controlled Senate, where it is not expected to be taken up. Axne was a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.