(KMAland) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves recently met with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission about the conditions of area roadways impacted by the floods of 2019.
"We visited a lot about funding for our highways in the state of Missouri," Graves said. "We have a major reauthorization that's coming up next year that we're going to be working on."
"We also talked a lot about the damage caused by the flood," he added. "We talked about where the department of transportation is on getting some of those repairs done and getting some of those roads opened back up."
The Tarkio Republican tells KMA News that many roads and bridges in northwest Missouri are still closed because of continued flooding.
"You know, we have a lot of bridges between Omaha and Kansas City that are simply not usable right now due to the roads leading up to them, whether that be Brownville or Rulo," Graves said. "We have a lot of folks that need to get across the river for work and we need to get those roads opened up as quick as possible."
One issue addressed during the meeting was the current condition of Missouri's low-volume roads. Graves says assessments of area low-volume roadways are ongoing.
"In some cases, the water has not receded enough yet," Graves said. "Obviously, we have to get those levees fixed so that we close those holes, but (MoDOT) is working as quickly as they can to try and get those roads open. Those (low-volume) roads are the important ones to us in the rural areas. They aren't major thoroughfares or major highways, but they are very important to us out here in our smaller communities."
Following a commission meeting that was held in Maryville back in early August, Michael Pace of West Plains -- who chairs the Highways and Transportation Commission -- said the Missouri Department of Transportation is attempting to improve low-volume roads the best they can.
"We are, albeit slow, taking some remedial actions to improve these low-volume roads," Pace said. "We understand the importance of them, but it just takes time to get it done. Primarily, it takes the funding to get it done. We are only able to do what we have money to do with."
Congressman Sam Graves made his comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.