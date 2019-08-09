(KMAland) -- Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says he was saddened to learn the news of two tragic mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio last weekend.
"It's extremely sad," Graves said in a Friday morning interview with KMA News. "It's sad that we have individuals out there that want to do harm to others. That's the problem, we obviously have some very sick individuals out there that hold grudges and harbor a lot of hate. It's a very sad thing."
The Tarkio Republican tells KMA News there needs to be better ways to detect mass shooters before they commit crimes.
"We continue to hear talk about going after the tools, whether that's firearms or whatever the case may be," Graves said. "You have to look and think about what has changed. Firearms are no more accessible today than they were decades ago, yet we didn't have this problem."
Graves also called for stricter punishments for people who commit crimes of this nature.
"Making something more illegal is not going to help," Graves said. "I think we need to bring back the death penalty, I think punishment needs to be extraordinarily hard, and I also think we need to learn how to identify these individuals to get them the help they need to prevent something like this from happening again."
Reports say 22 people died in the El Paso shooting and nine others tragically died in the Dayton shooting. Graves made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.