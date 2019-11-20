(Des Moines) -- Republican State Representative Jon Jacobsen of Council Bluffs has been named Chairman of the Ethics Committee by House Speaker-Select Pat Grassley.
Calling him an honest and trustworthy leader, Grassley told reporters this week that he's confident Jacobsen will excel in his new role in the Iowa House. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Routine" program, Jacobsen said the House has a lot of work to accomplish in the 2020 Iowa Legislative Session, especially regarding flooding issues in western Iowa.
"We are continuing to work on ways to abate the flooding situation," Jacobsen said. "The crux of the problem is longterm mismanagement of the Missouri River by the federal government. However, there are some things at the state level that we can do such as approve millions of spending in addition to sure up the non-Corps of Engineer levees in that neck of the woods."
Eight months after the first major flooding event of 2019, Jacobsen says the impact is still extremely widespread across the western portion of the state.
"There are 16,000 acres currently under water," Jacobsen said. "I have a constituent who was only able to plant 400 out of 3300 acres, lost two dozen head of cattle, and lost 50,000 bushels of grain. Fortunately, Senator Grassley was able to address the grain compensation issue. We aim to get things squared away up there. Obviously, the state is going to have to come in because the feds are not getting the job done."
In other business, Jacobsen says he's excited to get to work with the House's new leadership in 2020. Last month, Speaker-Select Grassley was chosen by House Republicans to succeed Linda Upmeyer as House Speaker.
"It's no secret that I was publicly, strongly advocating for Speaker-Select Grassley to move into that position," Jacobsen said. "He has earned it. He did a masterful job on the appropriations committee putting together the budget. We cut taxes roughly 20 percent across the board under his appropriations leadership."
Republican Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley was chosen as the new House Majority Leader, while Representative John Wills -- a Republican from Spirit Lake -- was elected Speaker Pro Tem. The 2020 legislative session convenes in Des Moines on Monday, January 13.